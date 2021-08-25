GA A.G. TO INVESTIGATE SPALDING CO ELECTION

State Representatives David Knight (R-Griffin) and Karen Mathiak (R-Griffin), members of the Spalding County Legislative Delegation, applaud the State Election Board’s recent decision to refer its investigation of the Spalding County Board of Elections and its elections supervisor to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, where it will now be eligible for further action. Reps. Knight and Mathiak have been working since December to highlight election failures that occurred in Spalding County after the November elections, including calling on Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate the official conduct of the Spalding County BOE and elections supervisor at that time
