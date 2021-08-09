MASKS NOW REQUIRED GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS

GSCS Changes face covering policy in response to increased COVID-19 Griffin, GA - Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff over the weekend, the Griffin Spalding County School System (GSCS) is requiring all students and staff to wear face coverings on school campuses and in district offices. This change is a necessary effort to ensure that schools can remain open for in-person instruction and learning. Superintendent Simmons said, “I realize that not everyone will be happy with this change in our face-covering policy. However, this is an effort to keep schools open and do our best to keep students and staff safe. We will continue to apply existing mitigation practices such as cleaning and sanitizing high traffic surfaces, encouraging frequent hand washing, and social distancing where possible. We hope this is a short-term action in our pursuit of a long-term goal. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 in our schools weekly, and when the infection and transmission rates improve, we will revisit our face-covering policy.” Again, students and staff must wear face coverings in schools [and on buses] beginning tomorrow, Monday, August 8, and continue to do so until further notice. ### Visit www.spalding.k12.ga.us, follow us on T
