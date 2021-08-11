SPALDING CO ANNOUNCES NEW CO MANAGER

Dr. Ledbetter holds a Bachelor of Science from Liberty University, a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University and a PhD (Leading Organizations) from Regent University. The title of Dr. Ledbetter’s doctoral dissertation is “Law Enforcement Leaders and Servant Leadership: A reliability Study of the Organizational Leadership Assessment”.
Dr. Ledbetter is currently the elected Mayor and Chief Executive Officer of the City of Woodbury and has held that office since January 2018. While leading the City of Woodbury, Dr. Ledbetter and Woodbury were recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine with a Visionary City Award for their efforts to bring high-speed internet to the community. He is also the Chief Operations Officer for Korban Partners, LLC, a management consulting firm that partners with clients to determine their highest-value opportunities while addressing their most critical challenges. Prior to that he worked for Evolve Partners, LLP and RLG Defense, LLC, in the private sector. He also worked for the City of Fayetteville Police Department where he started as a Police Officer and worked his way up to Major. Dr. Ledbetter currently lives in Meriwether County and plans to move to Spalding County. He has previously lived in Spalding County, so he is no stranger to our wonderful county.
Dr. Ledbetter’s official first day of work begins on August 16, 2021. The community will have a chance to meet Dr. Ledbetter at a meet-and-greet on August 27 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at the Senior Center.
