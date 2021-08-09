GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT

Pleas – Judge Scott L. Ballard August 5,2021
1. 20R0040
Joseph Gassett
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3years to
Serve concurrent with 20R0231;
20R0290; 21R0069
2. 20R0231
Joseph Gassett
Ct. 1: Battery (FV): 12 months toserve concurrent with 20R0290;21R0069
3. 20R0290
Joseph Gassett
Ct. 1: Battery (FV): 12 months toserve
Concurrent with 21R0069
4. 21R0069
Joseph Gassett
Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 10years Serve 3 followed by 7years on probation
5. 20R0025A
Joshua Shurett
Ct.1: Trafficking Meth: 20 yearsserve 12 followed by 8 yearsprobation;
$200,000 fine; banishment fromthe
Griffin Judicial Circuit.
Ct. 2: Possession of MethWITD: NP Ct. 3: Failure toMaintain Lane: 12 Month’s toserve.
Ct. 4: Window Tint Violation: NP
6. 20R0280
Michael l. Smith
Ct. 1: Theft by Shoplifting: 60days to Serve with credit for timeserved
7. 20R0316B
Christopher T. Bennett
Ct. 1: Violation of GA Code16-4-1 (RICCO): 10 yearsserve 5 in prison
Followed by 5 years probation Concurrentwith Spalding County case;
$5,000 fine; banished from the GriffinJudicial Circuit.
Ct. 2: Violation of GA Code 164-1 (RICCO):Nolle Prosequi
8. 21R0010B Destiny Oglesby Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: REDUCED TO
RECKLESS CONDUCT: 12 month’s
Probation; $500 fine; 40 hours Communityservice
Ct. 2: Aggravated Assault: NolleProsequi
9. 21R0013
John C. Pennamon
Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 5 years
Probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hoursCommunity service.
Ct. 2: Discharge of firearms onproperty Of another aggravatedassault: Nolle prosequi
10. 20R0193
Ashley Dawson
Ct. 1 Financial transaction cardfraud: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 2: Interference withGovernment Property- NolleProsequi
Ct. 3: Obstruction of Officer- 12months Probation; $1,000 fine;complete an Ethics Course
11. 20R0207
Kelvin Willis
Ct. 1: Driving while licensesuspended or Revoked: 12 months,serve 48 hours in The county jailand the remainder on Probation;$500 fine; 40 hours
Community service
Ct. 2: Giving false name, address,Birthday to law enforcement: 12months Probation consecutivewith Ct. 1; $500 Fine; 40 hours community service
12. 20R0155
Nicholas Quiller
Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine: 3years Probation consecutive toct. 2 credit for time served.$1,500 fine; 80 hours
community service
Ct. 2: Driving while licensesuspended or Revoked: 12 monthsserve 48 hours in jail The balanceon probation; $500 fine; 40 Hourscommunity service
13. 21R0007
Malcolm Atwater
Ct. 1: Aggravated Battery: 10years Probation; $2,500 fine; 80hours Community service;must complete
The Family Violence InterventionProgram
Course.
14. 21R0012
Ronald Lowe
Ct. 1: Cruelty to children in the 3rddegree: 12 months probation; $1,000fine
Ct. 2: Cruelty to children in the 3rddegree:
12 months probation; $1,000 fine
Ct. 3: Battery FV: 12 monthsprobation Ct. 4: Aggravated Assault: 10 years Probation; $5,000 fine; 80 hours Communityservice.
15. 20R0134
Travis Pavlekovich
Ct. 1: Battery: 12 months probation;
$1,000 fine; 40 hours communityservice.
16. 20R0153
Jennifer Pittman
Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 2 yearsProbation; $1,500 fine; 80 hoursCommunity service
