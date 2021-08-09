Monday, August 9, 2021

GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT

 Pleas  Judge Scott L. Ballard August 5,2021

 

1.  20R0040

Joseph Gassett

Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 3years to

 

 

Serve concurrent with 20R0231;

 

 

20R0290; 21R0069

2.   20R0231

Joseph Gassett

Ct. 1: Battery (FV): 12 months toserve concurrent with 20R0290;21R0069

3. 20R0290

Joseph Gassett

Ct. 1: Battery (FV): 12 months toserve

 

 

Concurrent with 21R0069

4. 21R0069

Joseph Gassett

Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 10years Serve 3 followed by 7years on probation

5. 20R0025A

Joshua Shurett

Ct.1: Trafficking Meth: 20 yearsserve 12 followed by 8 yearsprobation;

$200,000 fine; banishment fromthe

Griffin Judicial Circuit.

 

 

Ct. 2: Possession of MethWITD: NP Ct. 3: Failure toMaintain Lane: 12 Month’s toserve.

Ct. 4: Window Tint Violation: NP

6. 20R0280

Michael l. Smith

Ct. 1: Theft by Shoplifting: 60days to Serve with credit for timeserved

7. 20R0316B

Christopher T. Bennett

Ct. 1: Violation of GA Code16-4-1 (RICCO): 10 yearsserve 5 in prison

Followed by 5 years probation Concurrentwith Spalding County case;

$5,000 fine; banished from the GriffinJudicial Circuit.

Ct. 2: Violation of GA Code 164-1 (RICCO):Nolle Prosequi

 

8. 21R0010B Destiny Oglesby                      Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: REDUCED TO

RECKLESS CONDUCT: 12 month’s

Probation; $500 fine; 40 hours Communityservice


 

Ct. 2: Aggravated Assault: NolleProsequi

 

9. 21R0013

 

John C. Pennamon

 

Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 5 years

 

 

Probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hoursCommunity service.

Ct. 2: Discharge of firearms onproperty Of another aggravatedassault: Nolle prosequi

 

10. 20R0193

 

Ashley Dawson

 

Ct. 1 Financial transaction cardfraud: Nolle Prosequi

 

 

Ct. 2: Interference withGovernment Property- NolleProsequi

Ct. 3: Obstruction of Officer- 12months Probation; $1,000 fine;complete an Ethics Course

11. 20R0207

Kelvin Willis

Ct. 1: Driving while licensesuspended or Revoked: 12 months,serve 48 hours in The county jailand the remainder on Probation;$500 fine; 40 hours

 

 

Community service

Ct. 2: Giving false name, address,Birthday to law enforcement: 12months Probation consecutivewith Ct. 1; $500 Fine; 40 hours community service

12. 20R0155

Nicholas Quiller

Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine: 3years Probation consecutive toct. 2 credit for time served.$1,500 fine; 80 hours

 

 

community service

Ct. 2: Driving while licensesuspended or Revoked: 12 monthsserve 48 hours in jail The balanceon probation; $500 fine; 40 Hourscommunity service

13. 21R0007

Malcolm Atwater

Ct. 1: Aggravated Battery: 10years Probation; $2,500 fine; 80hours Community service;must complete

The Family Violence InterventionProgram


 

 

Course.

14. 21R0012

Ronald Lowe

Ct. 1: Cruelty to children in the 3rddegree: 12 months probation; $1,000fine

Ct. 2: Cruelty to children in the 3rddegree:

 

 

12 months probation; $1,000 fine

Ct. 3: Battery FV: 12 monthsprobation Ct. 4: Aggravated Assault: 10 years Probation; $5,000 fine; 80 hours Communityservice.

15. 20R0134

Travis Pavlekovich

Ct. 1: Battery: 12 months probation;

$1,000 fine; 40 hours communityservice.

 

16. 20R0153

 

Jennifer Pittman

 

Ct. 1: Possession of Meth: 2 yearsProbation; $1,500 fine; 80 hoursCommunity service

 

 

 

 

