COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR JULY 2021

The last half of July saw an alarming increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Upson and all of the surrounding counties.
Compared to the first half of July:
Upson jumped from 4 new cases to 33 new cases,
Pike from 12 to 48,
Lamar from 10 to 56,
Monroe from 18 to 42,
Crawford from 5 to 19,
Taylor from 3 to 6,
Talbot from 0 to 11,
Meriwether from 4 to 39,
and Spalding from 22 to 144.
Two-week test positivities have also skyrocketed with Upson at less than 2% the first of July, shooting up to 10% the last of July. All of the neighboring counties have soared to even higher rates.
Crawford County had the highest test positivity, jumping from 5% on July 1 to 27% on July 31,
Lamar County followed with a jump from 2% to 25%,
Monroe was up from 5% to 22%,
and Pike from 3% to 21%.
The CDC ranks Upson and all of the surrounding counties at the Highest Level of Community Transmission with the exception of Taylor County which is at Substantial. It was just 31 days ago that Upson had been at the Lowest level.
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
COUNTY
June 15 - 30
July 1 - 15
July 16 - 31
Upson
4
4
33
Pike
5
12
48
Lamar
3
10
56
Monroe
9
18
42
Crawford
0
5
19
Taylor
3
3
6
Talbot
4
0
11
Meriwether
7
4
39
Spalding
27
22
144
Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
