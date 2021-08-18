GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT

Pleas – Judge Scott L. Ballard August 18, 2021
1. 20R0335 Shane E. Samples Ct. 1: Aggravated Stalking: 10 years
Serve 1 in prison; $2,500 fine; no
Contact with victim or victim’s family
2. 21R0037 Richard A. Moncrief Ct. 1: Possession of Meth WITD: Nolle
Prosequi
Ct. 2: Possession of Meth: 5 years to serve credit for time served
Ct. 3: Possession of firearm/ knife
During crime/attempt: 5 years
to serve credit for time served
Concurrent to count 2.
Ct. 4: Criminal use of Article with
Altered ID: 5 years to serve concurrent
To count 3, 2.
Ct. 5: Driving while license suspended
Or revoked: 12 months to serve in the
Jail concurrent to count 4, 3,2.
Ct. 6: No Proof of Insurance: Nolle
Prosequi
Ct. 7: No Helmet: Nolle Prosequi
Ct. 8: Operating Vehicle without valid
Tag: Nolle Prosequi
