GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT

 Pleas – Judge Scott L. Ballard August 18, 2021

1. 20R0335 Shane E. Samples Ct. 1: Aggravated Stalking: 10 years

Serve 1 in prison; $2,500 fine; no

Contact with victim or victim’s family

2. 21R0037 Richard A. Moncrief Ct. 1: Possession of Meth WITD: Nolle

Prosequi

Ct. 2: Possession of Meth: 5 years to serve credit for time served

Ct. 3: Possession of firearm/ knife

During crime/attempt: 5 years

to serve credit for time served

Concurrent to count 2.

Ct. 4: Criminal use of Article with

Altered ID: 5 years to serve concurrent

To count 3, 2.

Ct. 5: Driving while license suspended

Or revoked: 12 months to serve in the

Jail concurrent to count 4, 3,2.

Ct. 6: No Proof of Insurance: Nolle

Prosequi

Ct. 7: No Helmet: Nolle Prosequi

Ct. 8: Operating Vehicle without valid

Tag: Nolle Prosequi

