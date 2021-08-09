Talbot County Schools Closed

The Talbot County school system has closed all schools at least until Thursday, August 12th as it faces a high level threat from the COVID-19 virus. The board shut down classes last Friday and superintendent Dr. James Catrett stated, "At this stage of the game, first week of school, we hated that it shut down but again, safety is our number one issue."
Catrett said the school district has begun contact tracing within the system and depending on how many students were exposed, the return to school may be extended. He said that 90% of the staff is vaccinated and a mask mandate is in effect.
Central High School has also cancelled the first football game of the season
