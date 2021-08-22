COVID-19 Spikes Nearly 60% In Children

The Georgia Department of Health is reporting that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school-age children has risen almost 60% in just one week.
Nearly 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 among children ages 17 and under was reported the week of August 13th, up from 5,095 cases last week.
On August 18th, children 17 and under accounted for 13.6% of all emergency room visits. A total of 1,314 children ages 17 and younger have been admitted to Georgia hospitals since the start of the pandemic.
This week, 6,539 of the cases reported were among children ages 5 to 17 years old and 1,187 cases were reported among 0 to 4 year old's. That’s an increase of 59.2% among ages 5 to 17 and 20.3% in kids ages 0 to 4.
More children have been diagnosed with the virus this month than at any other time during the pandemic. The previous high was in January when the state recorded the highest seven-day case average in children ages 0 to 17 at 868 daily cases.
Friday’s daily average in the 0 to 17 age group was nearly double that, at 1,633 cases. Children ages 10 to 17 made up the majority of those cases.
No comments:
Post a Comment