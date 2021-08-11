South Metro's News Leader
Upson-Lee Scrimmage Cancelled
Due to an increase in COVID cases, quarantines and injuries, the Upson-Lee / Lamar County scrimmage scheduled for Trojan Field in Barnesville Friday night has been cancelled.
The Knights will open their season on Thursday night the 19th at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange against the Grangers in a non-region contest.
Hear all the action on FUN 101 FM!
