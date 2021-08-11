Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Upson-Lee Scrimmage Cancelled

Due to an increase in COVID cases, quarantines and injuries, the Upson-Lee / Lamar County scrimmage scheduled for Trojan Field in Barnesville Friday night has been cancelled.

The Knights will open their season on Thursday night the 19th at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange against the Grangers in a non-region contest.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 8:29 PM
