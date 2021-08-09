PIKE SO ARREST

A search warrant was conducted at their residence on Planation Road. Several items that had been taken during the thefts were recovered. Additionally, a marijuana grow was discovered concealed in a storage building. Both subjects have been arrested and are currently in the Pike County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Both individuals have been charged with four counts of entering auto, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Hartsell is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a previous court conviction for burglary in the state of Texas.
Both individuals have been charged with four counts of entering auto, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Hartsell is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a previous court conviction for burglary in the state of Texas.
No comments:
Post a Comment