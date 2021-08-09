Monday, August 9, 2021

PIKE SO ARREST

Pike County Sheriff’s investigators have been looking into several entering autos that were reported in the area of Buffington Road. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Anthony Hernandez, 20 years of age, and Jeremiah Hartsell, 23 years of age. 

A search warrant was conducted at their residence on Planation Road. Several items that had been taken during the thefts were recovered. Additionally, a marijuana grow was discovered concealed in a storage building. Both subjects have been arrested and are currently in the Pike County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Both individuals have been charged with four counts of entering auto, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Hartsell is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has a previous court conviction for burglary in the state of Texas.
