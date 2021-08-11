Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Miller Named Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum

At the August 10th meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Dr. Amy Miller as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. 

Dr. Miller, who is in her 26th year with TU Schools, currently serves as Director of Exceptional Children Services and School Improvement Specialist for the district.
