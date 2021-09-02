COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR AUGUST 2021

- Upson jumped from 37 new cases in July to 473 new cases in August,
- Pike’s cases were 60 in July, 367 in August,
- Lamar 66 in July, 532 in August,
- Monroe 60 in July, 421 in August,
- Crawford 24 in July up to 137 in August,
- Taylor went from 9 to 122,
- Talbot from 11 to 79,
- Meriwether from 43 to 278,
- Spalding from 166 in July to 1,101 in August.
New hospitalizations for Upson County are also higher than they have ever been. A total of 28 Upson residents were admitted in August, surpassing the record of 24 set in January.
New deaths recorded in the 8-county area totaled 21, with the highest death toll in Lamar at 7, the lowest zero in Taylor. There were also 7 deaths in Spalding County.
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hospitaliz.
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
Mar 2020
5
0
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405
14
24
21% (hi)
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45
4
7
5.3%
19%
May 2021
26
4
2
3.8%
24%
June 2021
6 (lo)
1
6
1.8% (lo)
26%
July 2021
37
0
6
2.2%
28%
Aug 2021
473 (hi)
1
28 (hi)
19.1%
29%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
COUNTY
June
July
August
Upson
6
37
473
Pike
16
60
367
Lamar
5
66
532
Monroe
23
60
421
Crawford
1
24
137
Taylor
4
9
122
Talbot
3
11
79
Meriwether
19
43
278
Spalding
68
166
1,101
Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
