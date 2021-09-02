Thursday, September 2, 2021

COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE FOR AUGUST 2021

New confirmed cases in Upson and its neighboring counties are the highest they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, surpassing the record set in January this year. The surge that began the last half of July has not slowed down.
  • Upson jumped from 37 new cases in July to 473 new cases in August,
  • Pike’s cases were 60 in July, 367 in August,
  • Lamar 66 in July, 532 in August,
  • Monroe 60 in July, 421 in August,
  • Crawford 24 in July up to 137 in August,
  • Taylor went from 9 to 122,
  • Talbot from 11 to 79,
  • Meriwether from 43 to 278,
  • Spalding from 166 in July to 1,101 in August.
Average 2-week test positivities for Upson and its neighboring counties have also continued to soar. In July they were as low as 2% in Upson and as high as 16% in Crawford. For August the range is much higher, starting at 17% in Taylor County and peaking at 25% in Lamar. All of the local counties have test positivities higher than the state average of 16%.

New hospitalizations for Upson County are also higher than they have ever been. A total of 28 Upson residents were admitted in August, surpassing the record of 24 set in January.

New deaths recorded in the 8-county area totaled 21, with the highest death toll in Lamar at 7, the lowest zero in Taylor. There were also 7 deaths in Spalding County.

 


UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hospitaliz.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

Mar 2020

5

0

 

 

 

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

Oct 2020

45

9

17

5.4%

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

 

Jan 2021

405

14

24

21% (hi)

 

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

 

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

 

Apr 2021

45

4

7

5.3%

19%

May 2021

26

4

2

3.8%

24%

June 2021

6 (lo)

1

6

1.8% (lo)

26%

July 2021

37

0

6

2.2%

28%

Aug 2021

473 (hi)

1

28 (hi)

19.1%

29%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker


New COVID-19 Cases (2021)

COUNTY 

June 

July 

August

Upson

6

37

473

Pike

16

60

367

Lamar

5

66

532

Monroe

23

60

421

Crawford

1

24

137

Taylor

4

9

122

Talbot

3

11

79

Meriwether

19

43

278

Spalding

68

166

1,101

Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports

