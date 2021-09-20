Monday, September 20, 2021
Missing Person In Meriwether County
The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 26 year old Olivia S. Fowler. She was last seen around 2:00 AM on August 13, 2021 leaving a residence on Long Road in Manchester, GA. Olivia was seen again that morning around 10:30 AM walking along Pebble Brook Road in Meriwether Co., GA. She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut-off shorts & black flip flops. Olivia is 5’2”, 100 lbs with blonde hair & hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm that says “I love you” & she is missing her right “fang/canine” tooth. If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-672-6675,
CASE# 21-08-00110.
