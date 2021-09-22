South Metro's News Leader
Dawgs 2022 Football Schedule Released
A season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual tilt against Georgia Tech highlight the 2022 Georgia football schedule announced Tuesday by the SEC.
Georgia Football
