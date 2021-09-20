T-U SCHOOLS COVID REPORT

As Upson schools completed their second week with some students in remote learning and a mask mandate for in-person learning, COVID cases among students have continued to decline. There were 27 student cases the first week after the changes and only 13 this past week. Staff cases have been flat, totaling 9 for each of the past two weeks. Student cases had peaked at 88, and staff cases at 24 the week before the changes were made.
The mask mandate remains in effect through Friday, October 8, and remote learning continues through the end of the First Semester.
