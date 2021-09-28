WEEKLY COVID-19 REPORT – THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS

For the week ending September 24, 2021
Upson schools saw a significant drop in COVID cases among students and staff last week. There were only 6 reported student cases compared to 13 the week before, and only 4 staff cases compared to 9 the week before.
A mask mandate has been in effect for the past 3 weeks. The Board of Education meets on Tuesday, September 28, to discuss the termination or extension of the mandate, which is currently set to expire on Friday, October 8.
The CDC has not relaxed its beginning-of-the-school year recommendation for universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-through-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. This recommendation was made in response to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Upson County has consistently had a High Level of Community Transmission since the end of July.
