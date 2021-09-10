Friday, September 10, 2021

THOMASTON PD CRIME STATS

Here are some of that stats you requested per our conversation the other day.  This is an 18 month comparison.  

Incidents:

1/2018 – 8/2019

1/2020 – 8/2021

Difference (%)

Shots fired calls

78

120

54% increase

Incidents with a gun involved

47

75

60% increase

Homicides

1

6

600% increase

Aggravated assaults

45

79

76% increase

 

These numbers are indicative of crime rates across the country and would indicate that Thomaston is not immune to the problem.  Our call volume has increased over the years yet are staffing remains the same.  Even though our general productivity numbers are up across the board in Patrol we are still very much a reactive force.   A good example is that our part I crimes over a 12 month period are up 16% but during the same period our arrests are up 33%.  It’s extremely difficult with the current man power to effectively conduct any type of proactive enforcement activity in high crime areas and with drug activity.  We are averaging between 20,000 and 22,000 calls for service a year.  With our current staffing the officers are averaging about 7.5 calls per shift which is a high number of calls for one officer while trying to be proactive.

 

