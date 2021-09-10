THOMASTON PD CRIME STATS

Here are some of that stats you requested per our conversation the other day. This is an 18 month comparison.
Incidents:
1/2018 – 8/2019
1/2020 – 8/2021
Difference (%)
Shots fired calls
78
120
54% increase
Incidents with a gun involved
47
75
60% increase
Homicides
1
6
600% increase
Aggravated assaults
45
79
76% increase
These numbers are indicative of crime rates across the country and would indicate that Thomaston is not immune to the problem. Our call volume has increased over the years yet are staffing remains the same. Even though our general productivity numbers are up across the board in Patrol we are still very much a reactive force. A good example is that our part I crimes over a 12 month period are up 16% but during the same period our arrests are up 33%. It’s extremely difficult with the current man power to effectively conduct any type of proactive enforcement activity in high crime areas and with drug activity. We are averaging between 20,000 and 22,000 calls for service a year. With our current staffing the officers are averaging about 7.5 calls per shift which is a high number of calls for one officer while trying to be proactive.
