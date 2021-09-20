Mid September COVID-19 Report

Average two-week test positivity in Upson is the highest it’s ever been at 26%. Upson’s case rate for the last 7 days ranks as the #9 highest case rate in the State. Pike County ranks #14, Spalding #25, and Taylor County #26. Upson’s overall case rate per 100,000 people indicates that 1 out of 10 Upson residents have tested positive for COVID-19; if antigen tests are included, that ratio goes up to 1 out of 5.
New hospitalization admissions for Upson residents are down from a record high of 18 the last half of August to only 6 the first half of September. Upson Regional Medical Center reported a daily census of 57 COVID patients at the end of August, and that’s down to 46 for mid-September.
28 deaths were reported for the combined 8-county area, the highest half-month total since early February. A normal lag time of one to three weeks exists between the date of death and the date it is recorded, so we may see even higher death numbers on the Georgia Department of Public Health website over the next few weeks. There are many steps to filling out and submitting a death certificate. Then the death has to be coded. This is usually done electronically; however, for COVID-19, the deaths are reviewed and coded by a person. All of this takes time but ensures that the death count is accurate.
|
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
|
COUNTY
|
Jul
1 - 15
|
Jul
16 - 31
|
Aug
1 - 15
|
Aug
16 - 31
|
Sep
1 - 15
|
Upson
|
4
|
33
|
142
|
331
|
219
|
Pike
|
12
|
48
|
103
|
264
|
202
|
Lamar
|
10
|
56
|
220
|
312
|
159
|
Monroe
|
18
|
42
|
162
|
259
|
194
|
Crawford
|
5
|
19
|
59
|
78
|
76
|
Taylor
|
3
|
6
|
26
|
96
|
56
|
Talbot
|
0
|
11
|
32
|
47
|
38
|
Meriwether
|
4
|
39
|
110
|
168
|
153
|
Spalding
|
22
|
144
|
362
|
739
|
700
|
Source:
GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
