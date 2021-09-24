TWO WRECKS OCCUR IN PIKE COUNTY FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Pike County Deputies worked two separate vehicle accidents today that both involved a structure. The first was located at 12572 Highway 18 at 2:50 p.m. a pickup truck traveling westbound crosses the oncoming lane of traffic and then left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a building adjacent to the residence and exited out of the rear of the building before coming to a stop. The driver was transported by ambulance for treatment and no one else was injured.
At 4:36 p.m. deputies responded to Highway 19 near the Upson County line. A Chevrolet Suburban had been traveling southbound when it crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic. The vehicle left the roadway striking a power pole and a citizen that was in their yard cutting grass. The vehicle then struck the residence before stopping. The homeowner was transported to Macon by ambulance. The driver was transported to Upson regional hospital for treatment. The driver stated to deputies that he believed he had fell asleep before the accident. The investigation will continue as deputies await blood toxicology results.
