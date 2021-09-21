UPSON CO. COVID-19 WEEKLY CONFERENCE CALL

Jeff Tarrant, CEO of URMC reported:
As of 7AM this morning:
31 Covid positive patients (down from 46 last week) with 9 on vents (down from 12 last week)
Since 7/1/21-as of yesterday about 93% of patients have been unvaccinated. The Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody treatment continues to be used with stellar results, especially if given at early onset. Again this is the treatment that was given to President Trump. This treatment reduces Covid hospitalizations by 70% and reduces duration of the Covid symptoms by up to 4 days if given early. Its affect is good at keeping people out of the hospital.
No word yet on the booster for 65 and older other than immuno-compromised people. We continue to wait on word from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. We hope to be giving the booster next week and have a good inventory ready when we hear the rules to go by.
