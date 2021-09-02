Spalding County Commissioners Announce Proposed Tax Increase

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia Law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s new digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The budget tentatively adopted by the Spalding County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. Therefore, before the Spalding County Board of Commissioners may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia Law requires that three public hearings be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on this increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the following location at the indicated times:
- September 16th, 2021, at 6:00 PM,
- September 20th, 2021, at 6:00 PM
- September 23rd, 2021, at 6:00 PM.
All three meetings will be held in Meeting Room 108 at the Spalding County Courthouse Annex, 119 East Solomon Street, Griffin, GA.
