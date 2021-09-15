JOB FAIR IN THOMASTON OCT. 13

A Job Fair will be held at the Thomaston-Upson Civic Center on Wednesday, October 13 from 10 am to 2 pm.
Any businesses in Upson or surrounding counties may participate in the Job Fair. The Job Fair is Free for any businesses that would like to participate, but they must register online on the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Please visit thomastongachamber for all of the information.
Job Seekers, if you are looking for a job or just a new line of work, please join us on Wednesday, October 13 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Thomaston-Upson Civic Center. A list of businesses that will be present at the event will be announced closer to the date of the event.
This Job Fair Event is sponsored by the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce and the Thomaston-Upson Civic Center.
For more information on this event, you may call 706-647-9686 ask for Lori Smith (TU Chamber) or call 706-647-9691 and ask for Kimberly Raines (TU Civic Center)
