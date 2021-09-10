Friday, September 10, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE

 September 7, 2021

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows the United States at 53% of its total population fully vaccinated. Georgia lags behind at 42%, and our local counties show even lower percentages.  Upson is the local leader at 30%, followed by Talbot at 24%, Taylor 23%, Meriwether 20%, Crawford 14%, Spalding at 12%, Pike and Lamar Counties 10%, and Monroe at the bottom of the list with only 8%. 

According to the AMA, earlier in the pandemic, it was estimated that 70% of the population would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to establish herd immunity. The more highly transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for 96% of COVID cases in Georgia, has changed that estimation. Epidemiologists are now saying it will take 85% immunity to halt viral transmission in the community.

Source Links: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker,

https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/public-health/what-doctors-wish-patients-knew-about-covid-19-herd-immunity

% Total Population Fully Vaccinated

2021

June 7

Sept 7

United States

42%

53%

Georgia

33%

42%

Upson County

25%

30%

Talbot County

18%

24%

Taylor County

18%

23%

Meriwether County

14%

20%

Crawford County

11%

14%

Spalding County

6%

12%

Pike County

6%

10%

Lamar County

5%

10%

Monroe County

5%

8%

Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker

 

