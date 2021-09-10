COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE

September 7, 2021
The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows the United States at 53% of its total population fully vaccinated. Georgia lags behind at 42%, and our local counties show even lower percentages. Upson is the local leader at 30%, followed by Talbot at 24%, Taylor 23%, Meriwether 20%, Crawford 14%, Spalding at 12%, Pike and Lamar Counties 10%, and Monroe at the bottom of the list with only 8%.
According to the AMA, earlier in the pandemic, it was estimated that 70% of the population would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to establish herd immunity. The more highly transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for 96% of COVID cases in Georgia, has changed that estimation. Epidemiologists are now saying it will take 85% immunity to halt viral transmission in the community.
Source Links: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker,
https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/public-health/what-doctors-wish-patients-knew-about-covid-19-herd-immunity
% Total Population Fully Vaccinated
2021
June 7
Sept 7
United States
42%
53%
Georgia
33%
42%
Upson County
25%
30%
Talbot County
18%
24%
Taylor County
18%
23%
Meriwether County
14%
20%
Crawford County
11%
14%
Spalding County
6%
12%
Pike County
6%
10%
Lamar County
5%
10%
Monroe County
5%
8%
Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker
