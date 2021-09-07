COVID FORCES GRIFFIN-SPALDING COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM TO GO TO VIRTUAL LEARNING.

After having three transportation staff members pass away in the last two weeks, the Griffin-Spalding County School System has made the decision to temporarily transition to virtual learning.
In a statement, the school system confirmed that a third staff member passed away over the weekend.
The say that these tragic deaths has “created strain and disruption to transportation operations.”
Students will still attend school in person on Tuesday, but the school system is asking parents to drive their children to school if they can.
Starting Wednesday, the students will transition to virtual learning.
Officials say virtual learning will continue through at least the end of the week, but could persist.
The school system has not commented on if the deaths were related to COVID-19.
