GRIFFIN-SPALDNG SCHOOLS UPDATE

All GSCS Students Return to In-Person on Monday, September 20
Griffin, GA - All grade levels will resume in-person learning this Monday, September 20.
Face coverings are required to be worn at all times on buses and in school buildings. Failure to wear a mask on a bus may result in losing transportation privileges.
Parents who have the ability to transport their students are still encouraged to do so. We will continue to work to improve our transportation services. We are providing retention incentives to our transportation staff and hiring incentives for new drivers.
