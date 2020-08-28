Weekly COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported since last Friday is 15,742. The mortality rate is 2.06%.
Statewide, testing increased slightly over last week a total of 166,882. The positive rate is 11.09%.
Upson county reported 1 death, Spalding 4, Lamar 2, Monroe 6, Meriwether 1, Taylor 2 and Fayette 4.
Crawford county reported their first 3 deaths.
August has been the deadliest month of the pandemic thus far with 1,719 deaths reported, the previous high was 1,007 in April.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases with 24,586 and the highest number of deaths with 503.
County
Cases
Deaths
New
Cases
Upson
646
54
0
Pike
271
8
10
Spalding
1,152
48
73
Lamar
322
16
15
Monroe
587
39
65
Butts
556
40
30
Meriwether
477
9
|30
Talbot
154
5
2
Taylor
134
6
22
Crawford
148
3
19
Coweta
2,201
26
257
Fayette
1,539
38
145
Unknown
2,497
4
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
