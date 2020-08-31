August COVID-19 Report

August has been the deadliest month since the pandemic began in March, the state recorded 1,880 deaths, April had been the previous high with 1,007.
The state finished the month with 270,471 confirmed cases an increase of 84,119 or 31.1% more than July. 2.55% of the population has been infected.
Testing increased 48.83% over July.
Upson county reported 190 new cases, a 40.34% increase and 10 deaths.
Pike county reported 91 new cases, a 48.92% increase and 4 deaths.
Spalding county reported 335 new cases, a 40.02% increase and 12 deaths.
Lamar county reported 104 new cases, a 47.49% increase and 7 deaths.
No comments:
Post a Comment