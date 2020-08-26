Wednesday, August 26, 2020

GA. DEPART COM HEALTH UPSON NURSING HOME COVID-19 REPORT

Upson County Nursing Homes August 25, 2020 Weekly COVID-19 Update
Source: GA Department of Community Health https://dch.georgia.gov

Since last week HARBORVIEW has reported no new positive cases and no new deaths, and has zero active resident cases.

PROVIDENCE has reported no new positive cases and no new deaths, but continues to have one active resident case.

RIVERSIDE has reported one new positive case and 2 new deaths. In the past week 9 of their active cases have recovered and they are now down to 7 active cases.

Overall, the 3 nursing homes have reported a cumulative total of 169 positive residents and 44 deaths, bringing the mortality rate to 26%.
