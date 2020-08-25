Tuesday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report

All Thomaston-Upson employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days. They must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school. Numbers reported are not cumulative. The health and well-being of all students, staff, and the greater community continue to be of primary importance. Feel free to contact your child’s school if you have questions.
Upson-Lee Primary School
Upson-Lee Primary School
- 1 confirmed positive case among faculty/staff
- 1 confirmed positive case among students
- 3 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close proximity
No comments:
Post a Comment