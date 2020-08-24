Monday, August 24, 2020

CHILD COMPLAINT LEADS TO CHARGES IN MONROE CO.

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a child complaint involving a 6 year old male. The complainant stated that a video from Snapchat and subsequently Facebook showed two older males “horse-playing” with the child. However, she felt that the males were being too rough with the child.

Monroe County Investigators further investigated the incident and arrested 19 year old Trentavious Morgan, 20 year old Jaquavious Bloodser and 23 year old Tra’darius Singleton on June 11, 2020. All three will be charged with 1 count of misdemeanor Simple Battery. 

More charges may be pending against these individuals.

Investigators also arrested the mother of the child, 28 year old Rhonda Benford. She is charged with Cruelty to Children in the second degree with criminal negligence for allowing the child to be unsupervised and knowing that he was being bullied.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 5:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)