CHILD COMPLAINT LEADS TO CHARGES IN MONROE CO.

Monroe County Investigators further investigated the incident and arrested 19 year old Trentavious Morgan, 20 year old Jaquavious Bloodser and 23 year old Tra’darius Singleton on June 11, 2020. All three will be charged with 1 count of misdemeanor Simple Battery.
More charges may be pending against these individuals.
Investigators also arrested the mother of the child, 28 year old Rhonda Benford. She is charged with Cruelty to Children in the second degree with criminal negligence for allowing the child to be unsupervised and knowing that he was being bullied.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.
Investigators also arrested the mother of the child, 28 year old Rhonda Benford. She is charged with Cruelty to Children in the second degree with criminal negligence for allowing the child to be unsupervised and knowing that he was being bullied.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.
No comments:
Post a Comment