UPSON BOC AGENDA 8/25/20

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 
Regular Commission Meeting 
August 25, 2020 - 6:00 P.M. 

THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw 

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen

II. INVOCATION

III. PLEDGE

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by August 24, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

V. CONSENT AGENDA
     a. August 4, 2020 Work Session Minutes
     b. July 28, 2020 Regular Meeting Minutes
     c. Approval of the List of Roads Document/Radar List for Upson County
     d. Acceptance of the July 2020 Financials

VI. NEW BUSINESS
     e. Discussion and approval of an ordinance approving the 2020 Millage Rate
     f. Discussion and approval of a contract with Grella Partnership Strategies
     g. Presentation and approval of the 2019 CAFR
     h. Discussion/Award bids for the Shop Building
     i. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments

VII. ADJOURNMENT
