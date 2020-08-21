Friday, August 21, 2020

HOW TO COMMENT ON R.E.LEE NAME ISSUE

The Mayor and Council of the City of Thomaston will discuss and potentially take action on requests that the R.E. Lee name be removed from the government complex, the two portraits in the auditorium be moved to the archives, and other items likewise be removed from formal public setting where governmental business takes place. 

This issue will be considered at a special called meeting of the Mayor and Council on September 8th , 2020, at 3:00 PM. 

Out of abundance of caution regarding COVID-19 and in anticipation of a large crowd, the meeting will be held virtually and the public may view the meeting live at:


For this called meeting, there will be no public comment. However, the Mayor and Council are sincerely interested in hearing from citizens and constituents prior to the meeting date. Mayor and council have requested that citizens/constituents contact them via email, phone call, video recording, or by mail no later than by Monday, August 31st. Mayor and Council have also requested that citizens/constituents please include their name and physical address on any correspondence. 

Those who do not know their elected representatives may find them and their contact information by visiting: 

https://gis.cityofthomaston.com/portal/apps/InformationLookup/index.html?appid=4714b27a6e21448 a9da7d4bab584ed71 

(link will also be available on the City’s website and Facebook page) 

Those interested in submitting a video should contact the City Manager’s office at 706-647-4242 for processing purposes. 

By phone or email: Mayor: John “J.D.” Stallings – 706-975-8704 JDStallings@cityofthomaston.com 

Mayor Pro Tempore: Doug Head – 706-656-2371 DHead@cityofthomaston.com 

Taking The Time To Serve Council Members 

District 1: Lakeitha Reeves – 706-647-7771 LReeves@cityofthomaston.com 

District 2: Jeff Middlebrooks – 706-741-6239 JWMiddlebrooks@cityofthomaston.com 

District 3: Ryan Tucker – 404-406-8679 RTucker@cityofthomaston.com 

District 4: Don Greathouse – 706-975-2541 DonGreathouse@cityofthomaston.com 

By Mail: PO Box 672 Thomaston, GA 30286 

By Mail for Council member Reeves: 501 E. Walker St Thomaston, GA 30286
