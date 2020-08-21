HOW TO COMMENT ON R.E.LEE NAME ISSUE

This issue will be considered at a special called meeting of the Mayor and Council on September 8th , 2020, at 3:00 PM.
Out of abundance of caution regarding COVID-19 and in anticipation of a large crowd, the meeting will be held virtually and the public may view the meeting live at:
For this called meeting, there will be no public comment. However, the Mayor and Council are sincerely interested in hearing from citizens and constituents prior to the meeting date. Mayor and council have requested that citizens/constituents contact them via email, phone call, video recording, or by mail no later than by Monday, August 31st. Mayor and Council have also requested that citizens/constituents please include their name and physical address on any correspondence.
Those who do not know their elected representatives may find them and their contact information by visiting:
https://gis.cityofthomaston.com/portal/apps/InformationLookup/index.html?appid=4714b27a6e21448 a9da7d4bab584ed71
(link will also be available on the City’s website and Facebook page)
Those interested in submitting a video should contact the City Manager’s office at 706-647-4242 for processing purposes.
By phone or email: Mayor: John “J.D.” Stallings – 706-975-8704 JDStallings@cityofthomaston.com
Mayor Pro Tempore: Doug Head – 706-656-2371 DHead@cityofthomaston.com
Taking The Time To Serve Council Members
District 1: Lakeitha Reeves – 706-647-7771 LReeves@cityofthomaston.com
District 2: Jeff Middlebrooks – 706-741-6239 JWMiddlebrooks@cityofthomaston.com
District 3: Ryan Tucker – 404-406-8679 RTucker@cityofthomaston.com
District 4: Don Greathouse – 706-975-2541 DonGreathouse@cityofthomaston.com
By Mail: PO Box 672 Thomaston, GA 30286
By Mail for Council member Reeves: 501 E. Walker St Thomaston, GA 30286
