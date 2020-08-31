Monroe County Man Killed Following Altercation On Georgia 42

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a location on Ga. 42 around 12:30 a.m. where they found two wrecked vehicles and 35-year-old Michael High of Forsyth dead of a gunshot wound.
Deputies arrested Wendell Scott, 38, of Decatur and High's girlfriend Cierra Bell, 26, also of Decatur, at the scene. Both are currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.
Investigators said Bell had been gambling with Scott at a location in Oglethorpe and called High to pick her up. On the way back to Forsyth, the couple got into an argument, Bell got out of the car and started walking.
Scott was driving back to Decatur, saw Bell walking and pulled over to offer her a ride. Moments later, High rear-ended Scott's car then slid into the ditch.
High got out of the damaged car, walked up to Scott and was shot.
The investigation is ongoing.
