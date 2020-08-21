Weekly COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported since Monday is 10,769. The mortality rate is 2.00%.
Statewide, testing decreased since last Friday by 66,875 to a total of 150,049, the fewest tests since the first week of July. The positive rate increased to 11.06%.
Upson county reported 4 deaths, Pike 2, Spalding 1, Monroe 3 and Meriwether 1.
August has been the deadliest month of the pandemic thus far with 1,246 deaths reported, the previous high was 1,007 in April.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases with 23,375 and the highest number of deaths with 486.
County
Cases
Deaths
New
Cases
Upson
646
53
14
Pike
261
8
15
Spalding
1,079
44
40
Lamar
307
14
11
Monroe
522
33
17
Butts
526
40
14
Meriwether
447
8
|7
Talbot
152
5
5
Taylor
112
4
5
Crawford
129
0
9
Coweta
1,944
26
151
Fayette
1,394
34
59
Unknown
2,689
6
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
