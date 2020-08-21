Friday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report

All Thomaston-Upson employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days. They must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school.
Numbers reported are not cumulative. The health and well-being of all students, staff, and the greater community continue to be of primary importance. Feel free to contact your child’s school if you have questions.
T-U Transportation Department
- 1 confirmed positive cases among faculty/staff
- Transportation Dept. staff are in the process of contact tracing for this bus route. Parents will be notified asap.
- 1 confirmed positive case among students
- 44 students have been quarantined at home due to exposure/close contact
- 4 staff being monitored at home due to possible positive case (awaiting results)
- 7 students being monitored at home due to exposure to possible positive case (awaiting results)
- 1 confirmed positive cases among faculty/staff
No comments:
Post a Comment