Friday Board Of Education COVID-19 Report

The Thomaston-Upson School System was informed of the following confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, and staff today, August 21, 2020. 

All Thomaston-Upson employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days. They must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school. Numbers reported are not cumulative. The health and well-being of all students, staff, and the greater community continue to be of primary importance. Feel free to contact your child’s school if you have questions.

Upson-Lee High School
  • 1 confirmed positive student case. Student was already quarantined for exposure.
Upson-Lee Middle School, Upson-Lee Elementary School, Upson-Lee Primary School, Upson-Lee Pre-K, and Upson-Lee Alternative had no new cases today.
