UPSON CO COVID-19 DATA SCRUBBED BY STATE

On Tuesday of this week the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Daily Report showed Upson County’s total case numbers at 29 cases LESS than Monday’s total.
District 4 Public Health was contacted and they explained that about once a week the District “scrubs
the data.” They look at addresses to make sure the cases are recorded for the correct county, and they
look for any duplicate entries where the same name is recorded more than one time.
Usually there are very few if any errors, but this explains why you may occasionally see one or two cases
or deaths drop off a county’s totals.
This week there just happened to be multiple duplicates. This can
happen, for example, if a person is tested at a doctor’s office and the specimen is sent to an outside lab;
the lab reports the results and then the doctor’s office unknowingly reports it as well.
District 4 has removed the 29 duplicates and Upson’s data is now correct on the state report.
