THREE RIVERS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Three Rivers’ unemployment rate decreased in July.
Additionally, Three Rivers saw monthly increases in labor force and employment in July.
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment which we are continuing to see in almost all regions and counties.”
In Three Rivers, the unemployment rate decreased in July to 8.1 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point. A year ago, the rate was 3.8 percent.
The labor force increased in July by 4,269. The July total was 246,251. That number is down by 4,395 from the total from July 2019.
Three Rivers ended July with 226,308 employed residents. The number increased by 4,086 in July and was down 14,896 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 21 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 934 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 3,060 active job postings in Three Rivers for July.
