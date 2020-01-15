- The annual Thomaston-Upson Spelling Bee was held Wednesday, January 15, at the TU Central Office. School winners from ULMS and ULES competed for the title of system winners. Congratulations to Kat Landers, an 8th grader at Upson-Lee Middle School, who earned the title of Thomaston-Upson System Winner. Aiden Tindell, a 6th grader at ULMS, was 1st runner-up. Upson-Lee Elementary School winners participating in the system contest included Emme Goen and Elias Jacobs, both 4th graders.
- Upson-Lee Primary and Upson-Lee Elementary were recently recognized by the GA Department of Education as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Distinguished Schools, the highest of four recognitions available for schoolwide PBIS efforts. Upson-Lee High School was recognized as an Operational School, which is the second highest recognition. PBIS is an evidence-based, data-driven framework proven to reduce disciplinary incidents, increase a school’s sense of safety, improve school climate, and support improved academic outcomes for all students. Congratulations to these schools!
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
UPSON CO SPELLING BEE CHAMP
