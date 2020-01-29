Wednesday, January 29, 2020
News Release Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Feb. 3 (ATLANTA) – Governor Brian Kemp, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and the National Weather Service (NWS), issued a proclamation calling on Georgians to educate themselves and understand the threats of severe weather during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which will take place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7. Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of high winds, hail and lightning from tornados and severe thunderstorms greatly increases. Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards. • Monday, Feb. 3 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated. • Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning. • Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Tornado Safety (and PrepareAthon! drill for tornado safety at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning. • Thursday, Feb. 6 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder. • Friday, Feb. 7 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit. Severe weather preparedness week isn’t just for individuals and their families. GEMA/HS highly encourages schools, businesses and other organizations to use this as an opportunity to evaluate their preparedness for a severe weather event. For more resources on how you can prepare your home, school or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMA on Twitter for preparedness tips and emergency information. ### As part of the Office of the Governor, GEMA/HS works with local, state and federal governments, in partnership with the private sector and faith-based community, to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. In addition, GEMA/HS employees are on 24-hour call statewide to assist local authorities when disaster strikes. GEMA/HS’s “Ready Georgia” campaign helps Georgians prepare for disasters. Visit www.gema.ga.gov for more information
