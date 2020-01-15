GDOT BRIDGE PROJECT IN PIKE CO

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has approved the location and design of Project #0014904 for Pike County, a project that would replace the bridge on Georgia 109 at Gola Creek, located one mile east of Meansville. The design and location were approved on Dec. 30, 2019.
The project is located 100% in Pike County, Congressional District 3, within GMD 551. The total length of the project is approximately 1365 feet, beginning 815 feet west of the existing bridge and ending 520 feet east of the existing bridge. The proposed bridge would be built in the same location as the existing bridge.
The proposed bridge would be a one-span bridge, approximately 90 feet long by 39.08 feet wide over Gola Creek and would be constructed on existing alignment. Traffic currently utilizing Georgia 109 as a through route would utilize an off-site detour during construction. The bridge improvements include two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot shoulders on both sides of the bridge. The roadway typical section on both approaches to the bridge consist of two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot overall shoulders that include two feet paved and four feet unpaved.
