UPSON CO. BD COMMISSIONERS AGENDA 1/14/20
UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 6:00 P.M. – Regular Commission Meeting City/County Meeting Room – January 14, 2020 AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PUBLIC HEARING IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction. V. CONSENT AGENDA a. Regular Meeting Minutes December 10, 2020 b. Approval of a Beer/Wine license c. Approval of an ordinance text amendment for “Wired and wireless telecommunication products and services” ,” as permitted uses in the M-1 and M2 zoning districts; clarify that telecommunication towers thirty-five (35) feet tall and shorter are not required to be approved by special exception in the M-1 and M-2 zoning districts; refine the types of businesses and services permitted in the C-2 zoning district; and, provide a definition of “Consumer retail business or service.” d. Approval of a Resolution to set qualifying fees e. Approval of bid for roofing project at the Annex and Chamber Building VI. NEW BUSINESS f. Discussion and approval of a Resolution amending the Planning Commissions compensation g. Appoint a vice chair h. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comment
