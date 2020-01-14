GA DOT ROAD CLOSURE IN PIKE CO

What: Emergency repairs to underground pipes on Georgia 109 just west of the intersection with Old Meansville Road/Adams Road in Pike County have prompted a full road closure at the site. The closure will be in effect through Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, and a detour has been installed to direct traffic around the location. Signage has been posted throughout the area and along the detour route.
The closure will mainly affect traffic on US 19/Georgia 3 that would utilize Georgia 109 to get to and from Meansville and other points east. By policy, Georgia DOT detours must utilize only state routes and interstates to accommodate large truck traffic, and so the detour directs traffic to utilize Georgia 18 eastbound in Zebulon to Georgia 109 east of Meansville. Local residents with smaller vehicles may use county roads, including Chapman Road and Old Meansville Road.
