PIKE COUNTY POLICE CHASE

On January 24 2020 at 10 p.m. a Pike County Sheriff's department deputy pursued a gold Ford Explorer on Highway 19. The vehicle fled after being approached by a Deputy in reference to a DUI investigation. The suspect, Levi Mincey, of Gresham Road, was eventually arrested on Highway 41 after he entered a church parking lot. Deputies were able to pin the vehicle in to stop it from getting back on the roadway.
Mincey refused to follow the directions of law enforcement and a taser was deployed to gain his compliance. He was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he faces charges including Driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.
No comments:
Post a Comment