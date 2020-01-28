TWO GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED IN SPALDING CO.

SPALDING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF DARRELL DIX
401 Justice Boulevard
Griffin, GA 30224
PRESS RELEASE
Major Dwayne Jones
Public Information Officer
770-467-5413 djones@spaldingcounty.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 28, 2020
On January 27, 2020 members of Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and C.A.G.E. Units working with the United States Marshal SERFTF Unit located and arrested Myrrin Watson at a residence located at 276 Hosanna Road in Spalding County. Watson is one of the highest-ranking blood gang members effecting the Griffin and Spalding County areas. Two weeks ago, Watson eluded Agents after a traffic stop and has been on the run since then. Watson is currently on active felony probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he is also out on bond out of Tattnanll County for drug trafficking when he was intercepted attempting to smuggle narcotics into Reidsville State Prison.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Watson is a known gang member and gang leader with ties to Atlanta and other parts of the state and is also affiliated with the bloods with ties to California. Watson is not a “Wannabe” gang member but is a dangerous leader of a violent organization that preys on people in Spalding County and surrounding counties.”
“When we located him yesterday, Agents and Marshals were surveilling the residence and confirmed he was there. They entered and began searching for him when they heard movement in the attic. They deployed a camera to locate him and once he was located, they began ordering him to come out, but he would not respond to their commands. At that point, knowing his exact location in the attic, the agents began dismantling the ceiling near him and continued to order him out and to surrender. He continued to ignore them, even after they had torn out enough of the ceiling to see each other. He refused to surrender or show his hands, so he was shot with a Taser. He fell from the ceiling to the floor where he was taken into custody uninjured.”
“A subsequent search warrant was executed at the residence. During the search we located 6 firearms, 4 dogs, and other evidence that we believe ties him to dog fighting. We have reached out to our contact with the USDA that handles dog fighting, and to the ATF regarding the firearms the convicted felon had. It is our hope that his case will be adopted federally, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”
“Throughout Watson’s history, he has faced several serious and violent felonies, his involvements have shown that with the most serious he has always been able to have someone else with him and utilize his position with the blood gang to force others into taking responsibility for his charges. We have ensured that with this case that no one will be able to take them blame for his crimes.”
Myrrin Watson B/M 41 is currently being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond. He is facing 18 counts of Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, 6 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of officers, possession of drug related objects, fleeing and attempting to elude, and violation of probation.
Geraldo Williams B/M 30, another documented blood gang member who assisted Watson with hiding in the attic, was also arrested and charged with two counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Act, hindering the apprehension of a fugitive, obstruction of officers, and violation of Probation.
“Watson is a threat not just to our own community but communities around us. He is a menace to society, continually disregards the law, and is known for his violent leadership in the bloods. We will be petitioning the court for bond revocations on any previous charges and denial of bond on the new charges we have against him. He had been boasting since he ran from Agents two weeks ago that his new street name would be Myrrin “Copperfield” Watson because he always escaped just like the magician does. We didn’t give him a chance to pull a rabbit out of his hat on this one. We pulled a convicted, documented, thug out of an attic for what is hopefully
