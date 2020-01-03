GDOT PROJECT ON U.S. 19 IN UPSON CO.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded contracts for five projects in District 3 (West Central Georgia region).
The project bids were received on Nov. 22 and the contracts awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Dec. 6. One of the projects includes a portion of Spalding County.
That project will resurface Georgia Highway 3/U.S. Highway 19 from Atwater Road in Upson County to just north of Georgia Highway 7/U.S. Highway 41 in Spalding County. The contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company of Marietta for $13.9 million and expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
The projects were five of 23 awarded statewide on Dec. 6 with the contracted amount for all 23 projects totaling $58,459,454. The largest single investment contract awarded within this round was to the Georgia Highway 3 resurfacing project in Pike, Spalding and Upson counties within the West Central Georgia region.
The other four projects in West Central Georgia are:
• Coweta, Harris, Meriwether and Troup counties: The project involves installing and upgrading signage on Interstate 85 at various locations from the Alabama state line to the Collinsworth Road interchange. The contract was awarded to Ozark Striping Company of Ozark, Alabama for $6.4 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
• Macon County: The project will replace bridges on Butler Mill Road over Horse Creek, about nine miles west of Marshallville. The contract was awarded to McCoy Grading, Inc. of Greenville for $1.1 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
• Pulaski County: The project will resurface Georgia Highway 257 from Georgia Highway 26 to the Bleckley County line. The contract was awarded to Everett Dykes Grassing Company of Cochran for $560,000, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
• Troup County: The project will rehabilitate bridges at six locations on Interstate 85 within Troup County. The contract was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia of Marietta, for $4.9 million. The project is expected to be completed by the start of spring 2021.
The November awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $170 million, according to GDOT. The state Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.
GDOT said information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.
