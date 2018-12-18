YEAR IN REVIEW DISTRICT ATTORNEY BEN COKER

Your District
2018 was quite the year for the Griffin Judicial Circuit. We tried a 34
year old cold case, and cleared 10 murder cases off of the docket.
These two accomplishments are impressive standing alone, but I am
also happy to report that my offices diligently worked to reduce the
backlog. Most cases in my offices are seeing a courtroom within 12
months. That is an exceptional improvement. We will continue to
work to reduce that time period even more.
I asked my staff members, and especially the attorneys in my offices,
to accomplish some daunting goals this year. They impressed me with
their dedication to the job. We tried an incredible amount of cases this
year. For some perspective, in 2017, we tried 10 cases as a circuit. This
year, we DOUBLED that number with 21. Our conviction rate is 95%.
It’s a staggering statistic and a great testament to the people that
work for me. Thank you will never be enough to them, but thank them
I do. They are warriors.
As I enter my third year as District Attorney, I am honored to work
alongside these people. Their work in the community and in the courtroom
is unmatched. I proudly give you this 2018 Year in Review. It was
a year for the books. This review is a snapshot of our year. If you want
more information about any of the cases or events in this newsletter,
please visit my website at www.dagriffincircuit.org or my Facebook
page, @gjcdistrictattorney.
As a circuit, we are ready for 2019. We continue to grow in our
knowledge and abilities. Please know how much your trust in me
means. I appreciate the opportunity to work for you, and I will continue
the fight to keep you safe. Happy Holidays, and I hope you all have
a blessed 2019.
