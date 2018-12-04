THOMASTON GETS MILLION DOLLAR GRANT

ATHENS, Ga, Dec. 4, 2018 – State Director for Rural Development Joyce White today announced that USDA is investing $20.5 million to help rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure in three rural Georgia communities.
“Infrastructure investments help create economic prosperity, improve the delivery of safe drinking water, and help safeguard public health in rural communities,” White said. “Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is partnering with local officials and businesses to make critical investments to help strengthen rural communities.”
USDA announced $1.2 billion today financing 234 water and environmental infrastructure projects through the department’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The funding can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.
In Georgia, eligible communities and water districts can apply online on the interactive RD Apply tool, or they can apply through one of our field offices. A directory of the Georgia offices is online athttps://www.rd.usda.gov/files/GA_OfficeMapPhones_0.jpg or call the Community Programs Division at (706) 546-2171.
Below are the summaries of the investments USDA is making in Georgia:
- In Thomaston, Ga a $1,954,000 loan (and $2,559,000 grant) will be used to improve the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The project includes rehabilitating the two wastewater treatment facilities and the sanitary sewer trunk lines and manholes. The Harborview lift station will be replaced, and several upgrades will be made to the Bell Creek wastewater treatment facility. The City of Thomaston is a small rural community of 9,170 people in Upson County. This project will serve 4,434 residential and commercial users.
- The City of Wrightsville, Ga (Johnson County) will receive a $7,785,000 loan (and a $4,673,000 grant) to provide sewer system improvements. The city will eliminate effluent discharge into the Big Cedar Creek. The new discharge will be pumped to the Ohoopee River, approximately 3.5 miles south of the treatment facility.
- Statenville Water System, Inc., in Statenville, Ga (Echols County), will use a $2,021,000 loan (and $1,575,500 grant) to make improvements to the Statenville Water System. A new 240,000-gallons-per-day well will be drilled for a redundant water supply. Water mains will be replaced, and a 100,000-gallon elevated water storage tank will be built to serve as the single reserve storage. Land for the new well site will also be acquired. The Statenville Water System serves 328 residential customers and 45 commercial users. Additional funding includes a $22,500 USDA prede
