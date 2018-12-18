TWO FROM THOMASTON KILLED IN COLUMBUS

The second of two people who were aboard a motor scooter struck from behind by a small sport-utility vehicle on Macon Road, or U.S. 80, has succumbed to his injuries at a Columbus hospital.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Blankenship, 30, was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. Sunday at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus.
Blankenship’s death follows that Saturday of Toni McChargue, 33, who also was on the scooter that was smashed from behind by a Jeep Renegade compact SUV in the Upatoi area — on Macon Road just past the Jenkins Road intersection — at 2:14 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
Bryan said Columbus police investigators still are not sure if McChargue or Blankenship was driving the scooter.
