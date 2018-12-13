ARRESTS IN STOLEN CAR CASE PIKE COUNTY

An early morning report of a stolen car in Williamson on Vaughn Lane has lead to the arrest of Austin Brazel, 20 years of age, Rodney Miller, 19 years of age, Tristian Montfort, 21 years of age, and Travis Hoard, 22 years of age. The victim in this case reported that he had been visiting a residence on Vaughn Lane when another suspect took his car keys and was attempting to take his vehicle during which time the suspects produced a handgun and ordered the victim to move away from his vehicle. Investigators are working to identify the suspect that drove away in the vehicle at this time.
Brazel, Montfort and Hoard were located by Deputies near the Dollar General in Williamson. A handgun was recovered that was concealed in Hoard's pants, which was consistent with the gun the victim had described. Miller was found hiding in a closet at a residence on Vaughn Lane. All four are currently in the Pike County Jail and will be facing various charges including armed robbery, theft by taking motor vehicle , possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
